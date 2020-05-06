By Monitor Reporters

President Museveni’s 13th national address on Covid-19 pandemic on Monday triggered more confusion than clarity among the public regarding sectors of the economy that were allowed to reopen or stay closed in the eased lockdown.

President Museveni gave green lights for wholesale and hardware shops to reopen. He also permitted motor vehicle garages and workshops for metal fabrication and furniture to reopen.

The President said companies that will be operating should adhere to social distancing of four metres apart, wearing of masks and employers to transport workers using buses, among other conditions.

However, his address left a huge trail of confusion among the public, leading to some traders in shopping arcades and malls, and spare parts shops reopening their premises, only to be forced by police to close again.

The confusion led to the arrest of hundreds of traders in the city on account of breaching the President’s guidelines on suspended businesses.

Operators of garages, which were allowed to reopen, questioned how they will repair vehicles when the markets where they buy spare parts remain shut.

Many people also wondered how workers in the reopened sectors will reach their workplaces when both public and private means of transport remain under lockdown.

They say many companies do not own buses to transport their workers to and from work.

One of the manifestations of the peak confusion was police and traders in Kampala yesterday accusing each other of misunderstanding the President’s directives on reopening wholesale shops.

Mr Daniel Senono, who operates a wholesale auto spare parts shop on Justine arcade, entered the city yesterday morning to open his business, only to be blocked by police.

He said police told him the President did not mention auto spare parts shops to reopen, although he allowed garages to resume.

“I am very confused. President Museveni allowed us to open our wholesale shops, but police is blocking us from opening. I think police officers did not hear well what the President said,” Mr Senono said.

Whereas motor vehicle garages outside the city centre were allowed to operate, Kisekka Market, where auto spare parts are sold, was not allowed to reopen.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said they would continue patrolling Kisekka Market and blocking access to it because “the traders misunderstood the President’s directives.”

“These are spare parts shops, not garages. The garages are known and licensed by Kampala Capital City Authority. Makeshift repairers by the roadside at Kisekka Market are illegal and unlicensed. We shall maintain our deployment at Kisekka Market and other areas as we wait for further guidance on spare parts shops,” Mr Onyango said.

Mr Akbar Ssebagala, a motor garage owner in Kampala, said the President’s directive left them in sheer confusion. He said the mechanical work at the garage requires them to buy spare parts from external markets such as Kisekka, which were not allowed to reopen.

Mr James Kakande, a mechanic at a garage in Namuwongo in Kampala, who was working following the President’s directive on Monday, said most of his friends couldn’t come to reopen their garages.

“Most mechanics stay far away from here and without taxis [public transport] operating, it is impossible for them to come to work,” he said.

Mr Richard Ssekidde, the owner of Seroma Company Limited, one of the hardware dealers, said the company has asked customers to adopt digital transactions in order to protect people from contracting Covid-19 while coming to buy goods.

Other parts of the country calm

However, President Museveni’s decision to reopen some businesses has been met with calmness in other parts of the country.

Following that directive, Mr David Kenyi, a mechanic on Kirinya Road in Jinja Town, welcomed the relaxing of the lockdown.

“Customers have been calling for services but there was no way of getting to them. I now have many vehicles that need to be repaired. They have all been brought to the garage this morning (yesterday),” he said.

The Kiira Regional police spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako, said police are on the lookout for those violating the directives. He, however, said they had not registered any case of defiance by yesterday.

In Mbarara Town, it is mainly wholesale and hardware shops that resumed but some retail shops also opened. For example, on Mbaguta Street, some electronics, cosmetics and clothes retail shops also opened.

“How do you open wholesale shops and leave retail shops? The President was not direct but by opening wholesale businesses, he also meant retail. Where are those buying from wholesalers taking goods to? It is common sense the President allowed us also to open,” said Mr Muhammad Mugalu, a retail business trader in Lugazi suburb, Kakoba Division, said.

Government speaks

However, Mr Don Wanyama, the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, said there was nothing that was not clear in the President’s communication.

Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde, however, said it was wrong for police to arrest people who were selling auto spare parts at Kisekka Market.

She said there would be engagements with police to release those who were arrested during yesterday operations in Kampala.

According to Ms Kyambadde, only spare parts and wholesale shops operating outside malls and arcades can continue.