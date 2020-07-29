Traders, landlords lock horns over rent waiver

By TONNY ABET

Misunderstandings between traders who are renting in city arcades and their landlords are deepening daily, with protests and violent attacks reported.

Although some landlords have waived their tenants rent arrears, others have vowed not to write off the arrears of their tenants who have been rendered helpless by Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted businesses globally.

The traders say it is shameful that landlords are still demanding arrears even when they know they have not been working for the last three months.

The Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita), told Daily Monitor on Sunday that most landlords are, however, pardoning their tenants except some few.

Mr Drake Lubega, a tycoon who operates around 17 arcades in the city is one of the landlords who has positioned himself on the non-forgiving side even after his tenants last week staged a protest against what they termed as “heartless” action.

The angry tenants say Mr Lubega refused to reopen the arcades even after the government gave a go-ahead. He asked the tenants to first clear the rent arrears. Some tenants also alleged that the tycoon confiscated their property.

“If you waive rent, how will you compensate [recoup]? If the head of State [President Museveni] tells us what to do, we shall follow,” Mr Lubega told Daily Monitor.

He says he can only pardon the tenants if government prevails over commercial banks on the issue of loans. By Sunday, his arcades were still closed when Daily Monitor visited in the evening.

During the protest last week on Thursday, July 23, Mr Musa Lubega, one of the tenants at Pentagon Arcade that belongs to Mr Lubega, says he pleaded with his boss for lenience in vain, adding that government is also demanding for taxes.

Mr Godfrey Katongole, the chairperson of Kampala Arcades Traders’ Association (KATA), condemned the move by some landlords who have refused to pardon their tenants, saying the time is hard for everyone and people should help one another.

“It was the government that sent us home and while we continue sitting at home looking for money for feeding, some landlords like [Mr] Drake Lubega have sent us a demand notice. If I have not worked, it means I won’t be able to pay,” he says.

Mr Katongole added: “We are asking for a waiver for the three months.”

Some tenants have, however, thrown in the towel and sold personal assets or used other avenues to get money from external sources to pay the arrears.

Mr Bevhan Turyatunga, one of the tenants at the Qualicel Shopping Centre, another arcade owned by Mr Lubega told Daily Monitor on Sunday that he decided to pay arrears because there was no way out and that he never wanted to lose the good location of his shop.

“It is difficult to pay the arrears but as you know, if you don’t pay that money for a shop like mine which is outside, you might lose it. So we have agreed that we shall pay the rent arrears in instalments,” Mr Turyatunga, who deals in handbags, said.

Ms Sarah Musoke, who rents at French Plaza, said she was forced to ask for some money from his son who works in the United Kingdom to clear the rent arrears so that she can have peace of mind.

Landlords who are silent

Some traders, who are renting at Annet Plaza, Chicago Textile and other city arcades, say their landlords have not yet spoken out on the issue of rent ever since they opened one week ago.

Mr Ismael Kauci, a tenant, who sells clothes at Chicago textile shopping centre, says they do not know what to expect.

“They opened last week and the landlord has not yet told us anything. We don’t know whether the rent arrears for the months we didn’t work will also be demanded,” the seemingly worried Kauci narrates.

Mr Ashraf Mukasa, another trader at the arcade, said business is still down.

“From morning, I have not yet sold anything and yet I have to eat and get a transport to get home,” he says.

Ms Fatuma Ntale, another trader at Annet Plaza, who knits sweaters, however, says business is picking up at the arcade.

“Business is still fifty-fifty but we are hopeful it will get better,” she says.

Landlords who pardoned tenants

A number of landlords attached to Mukwano Group, Aponye Ltd and Freedom City, among others, have already given rent waivers to traders in their premises, according to Kacita.

Mr Haruna Sentongo, who owns Segawa Shopping Centre in Mengo-Kisenyi in Kampala, told Daily Monitor that he has pardoned his tenants for the past three months of April, May and June.

Mr Ssentongo said he is also given new tenants three more months to stabilise in business before starting to pay rent.

“[Some] landlords may not see it now but it is accurately a bigger problem than what they assume it to be. [Paying] rent arrears of the three or four months means they should [just] close because their business is dead,” he said.

“The [important] question is that should you forego these arrears and keep a tenant or make them pay the arrears and have an empty building with no tenants?” he asks.

The only viable solution for landlords at the moment is to forego rent payment for a few months, talk to tenants and focus on the future, according to Sentongo.

Kacita response

Mr Everest Kayondo, the chairperson of Kacita, said the issue of rent arrears is a big threat to business. The Kacita boss said they have already taken the issue to court.

“We contacted Mr Drake Lubega but he said he had not yet put some requirements in the SOPs for reopening, that is what he claimed and we couldn’t go further than that,” he said.

“With the rent arrears, it is quite tricky. As Kacita went to court, we invited these tenants, they were saying their landlords claimed they would not ask for the monies. That is what the landlords promised and the court was like why don’t you first wait until the arcades reopen,” he said.

Mr Kayondo asked those tenants who have complaints to join Kacita to re-ignite the case that is in court.

“We still have the case in court so they can come to Kacita other than lamenting,” he said.

Mr Kayondo added that they were still engaging arcade owners to write off arrears.

What government says

Ms Judith Nabakooba, who is the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, said in a statement released on Sunday, that landlords and tenants should engage in dialogue.

“Following the opening up of some arcades during the week, we observed situations where tenants were clashing with their landlords regarding rent arrears,” she said in the press statement.

“I call upon arcade owners and tenants to engage in honest dialogue and resolve the issue of rent arrears without resorting to violence or demonstrations,” she added.