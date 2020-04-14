Traders arrested for attempting to bribe RDC, DPC

By Steven Ariong

Police in Abim District in Karamoja sub region are holding seven traders for attempting to give a bribe to the Abim Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and District Police Commander (DPC) after they were arrested for defying President Museveni’s orders.

The traders were arrested on Saturday when they offered Shs25 million meant for both the RDC Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka and the acting DPC George Mafuko, after they were arrested for driving in curfew hours.

The arrested traders include; Joseph Ekulu, Richard Abieu, James Osege, Moses Ogwang, James Ogulei, Joseph Okello and Ekipu Julius both residents from Kapelebyong District.

“We received their money and arrested them so they are in our custody at Abim Police Station. We shall charge them with attempted murder because they were moving with many people, defiance and attempted bribery,” Mr Mafuko said.

Mr Mpimbaza said they have got intelligence that the traders could have been going to load stolen animals in Kotido and drive them to markets.

“It has been the order of the day where most traders come from Teso to deal with cattle rustlers in Karamoja. They come at night, load animals on trucks and transport them to distant markets to avoid being caught,” he said.

