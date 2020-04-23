Traders protest closure of market

By RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

About 50 traders that have been operating from Rwebikoona market in Kamukuzi Division on Tuesday pitched camp at the office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for four hours demanding authorities reopen the market that was closed on April 10. The market was, however, reopened yesterday.

The market was closed by the security team led bythe RDC, Lt Col James Mwesigye, over the traders’ failure to observe standard operating procedures put by the government.

There was no provision for handwashing, traders were not spending nights there and social distancing was not being observed.

However, Mr Eliab Nuwagasha, the chairperson of the affected traders, said they have since put provisions for observing all these guidelines but authorities have been reluctant to allow them operate.

“The market has 1,000 people that operate here, last week we reduced them to 60, accommodating only those that deal in agricultural produce. We put handwashing facilities at the gate and at every stall and shop, each trader is 10 metres away from the other but the leaders refused to come and look at this improvement and reopen it,” Mr Nuwagasha said.

Mr Nuwagasha claimed that their colleague, Naume Kyobuzaire, succumbed to high blood pressure.

“All of us have been set and had hopes that we will begin working but security officials blocked us today (Tuesday). Kyobuzaire had sent her children to the market to prepare but when they went back and reported to her that they have been stopped from accessing the market, she fell down in her sitting room and died,” Mr Nuwagasha said.

The story was collaborated by other traders. However, Daily Monitor could not immediately verify this information with the family members and local council authorities.

“Unless you are saying you put what we had asked to guarantee your opening today, but we closed this market after realising it was proving to be dangerous to our community in the fight against coronavirus,” Lt Col Mwesigye told the traders.

The RDC then moved to inspect the market together with State Minister for Local Government, Ms Jenipher Namuyangu, the district chairperson, Capt Bamuturaki Tumusiime, and the mayor, Mr Robert Kakyebezi.