Traffic diverted as archbishop is installed

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

There will be traffic diversion on all roads leading to Namirembe Cathedral in Kampala to allow easy access for the multitude of believers attending the enthronement of the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda today.

About 10,000 believers, among them clerics both local and international, and President Museveni, are expected to grace the enthronement of Stephen Kaziimba Magulu as the head of the 11 million-strong Anglican community in Uganda.

Kaziimba was elected by the House of Bishops on August 28, 2019, to replace archbishop Stanley Ntagali, who has clocked the retirement age of 65 years.

North America Archbishop Foley Beach, the chairman of the Global Anglican Future Conference, a global family of authentic Anglicans standing together to retain and restore the Bible to the heart of the Anglican Communion, is the guest preacher.



Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Commander, Mr Norman Musinga, said there will be traffic diversion on the roads leading to Namirembe at Balintuma, Wills/Apollo Nsibambi road junction near Kayiwa Pentecostal Church and at Kyadondo Road near Sanyu Babies Home.

“VIPs with stickers will be dropped off at the gate of Mengo Primary School, and vehicles will park at Mengo Primary School playground. All VIPs with stickers will be allowed to access the venue from all the cut-off points, depending on the direction they are coming from,” he said.

Mr Musinga said the general public will park at Mengo Secondary School, where they will be picked up by buses to the Cathedral via Grace Road, while motorists without stickers will not be allowed beyond the cut-off points.

“Grace Road will be one way traffic and only to be used by buses. Motorcycles will not be allowed beyond the cut-off points at Balintuma Road and Kyadondo/Wills Road,” he said.

Mr Musinga said motorists from Kasubi via Wills Road will be diverted to Albert Cook road, Mengo Trading Centre and join Balintuma Road.

“…Motorists from the City centre via Nabulagala road and Kitakule Road will be diverted to Nakulabye or towards Mengo Trading centre.

After the function, traffic diversion will be maintained until the venue is free of human jam; hence no motorist will be allowed to access the venue, but will exit through Balintuma Road or Kyadondo,” Mr Musinga added.

He said parking on the roadside is prohibited and any abandoned motor vehicle will be towed to the police.

Archbishop Justin Portal Welby in Uganda

Meanwhile, President Museveni has welcomed Archbishop Justin Portal Welby (pictured), the archbishop of Canterbury in England and briefed him on a number of challenges that Uganda is facing in hosting refugees from the region, with particular reference to refugees from neighbouring South Sudan.

Archbishop Welby thanked President Museveni for inviting him to Uganda.

“During my first visit in 1974, Uganda was characterised by gunshots but the situation today is the reverse. I see the miracle of civility and development in Uganda,” he said, noting that when we are faithful to God, we find the truth.

Archbishop Welby paid tribute to President Museveni for hosting refugees from South Sudan, saying that the numbers were extreme.

He also revealed that the Anglican Church would plant 100 million trees globally over the next five years as part of its contribution to environmental protection.

According to a State House press statement, the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala and outgoing Archbishop Ntagali, among others, attended the meeting at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni and his wife Janet hosted Archbishop Welby and his delegation to a luncheon.

The chairperson of the organising committee for the Archbishop’s enthronement, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, said arrangements have been finalised and all is set for the day, noting that the Archbishop-elect has also fully occupied his new fully furnished home.

Advertisement