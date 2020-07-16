Trial begins for officers in self-immolated boda-boda rider case

On Wednesday, Sgt Ssesanga also appeared in court and charges similar to those slapped against Ewalu were read for him, but he denied the charges.

By MALIK F JJINGO & AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

The police disciplinary standby court Wednesday opened the trial of police officers who are accused of extortion leading to the death of a boda-boda rider by setting himself on fire.

The court chaired by ASP David Manzi kicked off by listening to witnesses who accused some police officers at Masaka Central Police Station of soliciting bribes to release their motorcycles and vehicles in case they are impounded.

Prosecution led by Isaac Owona presented four witnesses who accused Sgt Julius Ewalu of several charges including soliciting bribes, abuse of office, professional misconduct and corruption. Ewalu who is jointly charged with Sgt Ibrahim Ssesanga, is attached to Masaka Central Police Station.

Hajj Noordin Byakatonda, one of the prosecution witnesses, pinned Ewalu for soliciting a bribe of Shs100,000 from him after impounding his car during curfew hours. He told court that after giving the money to Ewalu, he released his vehicle.

Another witness, Yasin Kalyango told court that the same Ewalu demanded Shs40,000 to release his son’s bicycle which had been impounded.

Masaka Regional (PPSU) officer, Mr David Turyasingura, told court that he received complaints from both Kalyango and Byakatonda accusing Ewalu of soliciting money from them but when he summoned him, he denied the allegations.

Advertisement

“I asked him [Ewalu] if he could meet the complainants and he accepted, when they met in my office on July 3, I advised him to make a refund to the complainants or face a disciplinary action, he asked for two hours and later he brought the money to me,” he said.

Mr Turyasingura said after receiving the money, he wanted to return it to the complainants, but later chose to use it as exhibit against Ewalu.

“At first, I thought we could conclude the matter at that point since the suspect had refunded the money, but I got telephone calls from Kampala advising me to proceed with the case and that is why we are here today,” he added.

Masaka Regional Police Commander, Mr Enock Abaine also gave court corroborating information, saying he asked PPSU to take up the matter and make a report about Ewalu’s behaviors.

Prosecution told court that all the witnesses and exhibits tendered in court including money, a list of serial numbers of the currency notes and other ingredients of the case shows that Ewalu has a case to answer and asked the court to find him guilty.

Mr Manzi agreed with the prosecution that Ewalu has a case to answer and asked him to file his defence on Thursday.



Ewalu, however, asked court to grant him bail to go home and see his 7-year-old child whom he said is sick and he has not seen him in a while since he has been in custody.

Court accepted Ewalu’s prayer, allowing him to go home and return to court on Thursday at 9am.

The police court proceedings were prompted by a July 2 incident where a boda-boda rider, Hussein Walugembe set himself on fire inside a traffic office at Masaka Central Police.

This came after Ewalu on June 30, 2020 impounded Walugembe’s motorcycle a Bajaj Boxer, Reg No UDL591R from a fuel filling station under construction, located near Masaka CPS, accusing the rider of flouting curfew guidelines. By the time Sgt Ewalu impounded the motorcycle, it was with Walugembe’s friend Twaha Kaweesi.

When Walugembe showed up on both July 1 and July 2 at Masaka CPS traffic office to reclaim his motorcycle, both Ewalu and Sgt Ibrahim Ssesanga, the acting officer in charge of traffic at Masaka CPS reportedly exerted pressure on him to pay a bribe of Shs40,000 to have his motorcycle released, which he did not have .

According to Police investigations, it was after Walugembe was fully frustrated by Sgt Ssesanga that he went and bought petrol at nearby Mogas Petrol Station and set himself ablaze. Walugembe attempted to grab Sgt Ssesanga to die with him, but the latter escaped with minor burns, leaving the deceased behind.

On Wednesday, Sgt Ssesanga also appeared in court and charges similar to those slapped against Ewalu were read for him, but he denied the charges.