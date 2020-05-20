Gen Tumukunde’s trial adjourned to June

By Ruth Anderah

Court on Wednesday declined to honour a request by lawyers representing Rtd Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde who wanted court to give state the last adjournment to complete its investigations in a treason case against their client, since he is a presidential aspirant, and any delay to prosecute him disrupts his programme.

Court said that it is still early for the defence team to ask for the last adjournment since the prevailing lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, cannot allow thoroughly investigations of the matter.

This was state prosecutor, Mr Joseph Kyomuhendo informed court that inquiries are still ongoing and that they are constrained to proceed with investigations.

Trial magistrate, Ms Valerian Tuhimbise said that it is not practical to give the state last adjournment order because the Chief Justice suspected such trials until further notice.

She adjourned the matter to June 22 for the trial of Gen Tumukunde who is accused of unlawful possession of fire arms and treason.

Gen Tumukunde said he would a statement highlighting conditions he has gone through ever since he was arrested.