Tumukunde accused of plotting to disrupt elections

By Juliet Kigongo

Presidential aspirant Henry Tumukunde has been accused of plotting to disrupt the ongoing electoral process.

Last week, Lt Gen (rtd) Tumukunde sued the Attorney General (AG) and the Criminal Investigations director, Ms Grace Akullo, seeking orders to stop his arrest by police.

He also sought orders that the arrest threats issued to him through summons signed by Ms Akullo are a violation of his fundamental rights to association, expression and freedom from discrimination.

However, in response to his allegations, Ms Akullo in her affidavit in defence said she received numerous intelligence reports that Gen Tumukunde was engaging and meeting with army veterans at both his office and residence in Kololo and discussing ways in which to disrupt the ongoing electoral process in Uganda.

“That as a result of these intelligence reports, I directed that a general inquiry file under CID HQTRS GF:787/2020 be opened in order to comprehensively look into these matters,” Ms Akullo stated in her affidavit.

“I know that subsequently I summoned the applicant (Gen Tumukunde) for an interview and to record his statement at the criminal investigations directorate headquarters in Kibuli on August 19,”she added.

Ms Akullo said at the date of the summons, Gen Tumukunde instead sent one of his lawyers, Mr Friday Roberts Kagoro, who notified them that he was unwell and preparing for his appearance for court the next day.

She added that their actions are in line with the 1995 Constitution and the Uganda Police Act Cap 303 to which Gen Tumukunde is seeking to halt police investigations into these serious matters.

In his main suit, the veteran narrates that on August 17, while at Njeru in Kayunga District seeking signatures from voters, he was illegally arrested by police for about six hours.

“Just a few minutes after my release, I was informed by my lawyer, Mr Anthony Wameli Yeboah, that he had received a summons on my behalf from a police officer from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) offices in Kibuli signed by second respondent(Ms Akullo),” Gen Tumukunde states.

He added that the summons that were copied to Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the UPDF claim that he has been holding meetings with army veterans discussing issues related to politics, however, no offence was stated and it was not shown whether he is being summoned as a suspect or a witness.

“I know that there are several individual politicians and political groups or organisations, that have engaged veterans in their political activities but none of them has been summoned by the second respondent or police,” he narrated.

According to the court documents, on August 18, Gen Tumukunde instructed one of his lawyers, Mr Kagoro, to attend to Ms Akullo to establish the reason for the summons but he returned information that he had been subjected to a meeting in which Ms Akullo was present, together with Brig Gen Christopher Damulira, Col Moses Wandera and Lt Col Mugisha Raphael, all attached to the UPDF and the Army Court Martial.

“As far as I know, I am a civilian who is not subject to or connected to the UPDF or military law in anyway whatsoever,” Gen Tumukunde states.

Court documents further indicate that the National Resistance Movement Organisation (NRMO), the ruling political party, has organs that provide for and involve veterans in their political activities and this is provided for in its constitution.

Through his lawyers of Wameli & Co Advocates, Gen Tumukunde said it is in the interest of promotion and protection of human rights and the rule of law that the respondents are directed to personally and individually pay him Shs70 million, as punitive damages for their high-handedness and flagrant breach of the law.

He is also seeking for a permanent injunction restraining the AG, Ms Akullo, their servants, agents or any persons acting under or with them, from further violating and threatening his rights guaranteed under the 1995 Constitution.