By BETTY NDAGIRE & JULIET KIGONGO

After spending several nights in Luzira prison, presidential aspirant Lt Gen (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde has filed for bail pending hearing and disposal of his charges in two separate files of unlawful possession of firearms and treason respectively.

According to documents filed before the High Court through his attorneys of Wameli & Co. Advocates, the former security minister says he is entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence.

Some of the reasons Gen Tumukunde’s attorneys have advanced to prompt court to grant their client temporary freedom are that he was in detention at the Special Investigations Unit in Kireka from March 12 to March 18, 2020 without trial.

“The applicant has a fixed place of abode at Plot 34 Upper Kololo Terrance, Central Division in Kampala within the jurisdiction of this honourable court. There is no likelihood of the applicant interfering with the investigation or prosecution witnesses,” the court documents filed on Friday read in part.

“The applicant has substantial sureties who will ensure his attendance of court at all material times whenever required and to comply with the terms of bail. The applicant is of advanced age and has at all material times been a law- abiding citizen and has never breached any terms of police bond or bail before,” the application reads further.

Gen Tumukunde’s attorneys told court that he believes in his innocence on the charges preferred against him and it is his strong desire to prove it at the trial whenever it commences.



Gen Tumukunde’s bail application file has been supported by two affidavits he made affirming that he is a Retired Lieutenant General of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and not a flight risk and that he will abide by such terms and conditions as may be set by court if released on bail.

Gen Tumukunde further states that he has a wife, Stella Tumukunde, with whom they have seven children, that he looks after and he is the sole provider of all their needs and requirements and therefore, his continued detention is adversely affecting their livelihood and welfare.

Advertisement

He also states that he is a presidential aspirant for the forthcoming general elections, 2021, and has accordingly submitted his notification to the Electoral Commission and he is in the process of commencing his country wide consultation in preparation for the elections.

Consequently, he believes it is in the interest of justice that he is released on bail to enable him to have adequate time and facilities to prepare his defence and exercise his right to a fair hearing.