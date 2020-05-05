Tumukunde files fresh petition for bail

By ANTHONY WESAKA & JULIET KIGONGO

Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has petitioned court afresh seeking to be released on bail.

The presidential aspirant is currently on remand in Luzira prison where he has been since March this year on treason charges and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Gen Tumukunde has told the High Court that he failed to secure army generals to stand for him as sureties. He asked court to review and relax the earlier stringent bail conditions.

The former Security minister first applied for bail last month but on April 14, Justice Wilson Kwesiga dismissed his application on account that that he had not presented at least two sureties, who are army officers at his military rank of Lieutenant General or higher (General).

Gen Tumukunde now argues that the bail condition of presenting at least two army officers at his rank or higher is impossible since such senior officers are still serving in the army or in government and cannot stand surety for him.

“It is stated under paragraph 13 of the affidavit in support of the application that all military officers of the rank at which the applicant (Tumukunde) retired from the army (Lt Gen) or of higher rank, arestill serving the Uganda government either in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) or other government positions who cannot be allowed to stand surety for me especially that I am charged with treason. It’s practically not possible for the applicant to fulfil that condition,” Lt Gen Tumukunde contends.

His earlier sureties whom court rejected are; Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, the leader of Alliance for National Transformation party, Ms Salaam Musumba, the Opposition FDC vice chairperson for eastern Uganda, Ms Stella Tumukunde, his wife and Mr Hannington Karuhanga, his brother.

Ms Tumukunde in her affidavit to support her husband’s fresh bail application, avers that her husband has retired from the army and is no longer subject to its rules of presenting at least two serving army officers at his rank or higher.

“In addition,... the applicant is willing to present another surety, Mr Matthew Rukikaire, a very close family friend,” Gen Tumukunde’s wife states in the affidavit.

She has also told court that as a family, they are willing to deposit a duplicate certificate of title for his residential property on plot 12 on Kololo Hill Drive.

Lawyers

On the condition of the country being under lockdown, his lawyers Tumusiime, Kabega & Co. Advocates and Wameli & Co. Advocates argued that since the police are part of the essential workers, they should not find any challenge of carrying out and concluding investigations into the cases against Gen Tumukunde.

“We therefore, submit that the circumstances of the case of the applicant have changed that is justifiable for this court to review the conditions previously set for the applicant to release him on bail,” Gen Tumukunde’s lawyers told court.

Court ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to file its submissions to the fresh application for bail by tomorrow to enable Justice Kwesiga to make his ruling on May 11 whether to release Gen Tumukunde or keep him in jail.

Charges

Under the charge of treason, prosecution alleges that while appearing on NBS TV during the Morning Breeze show on March 5 this year, Gen Tumukunde said: “If I was Rwanda, I would support those who want to cause change in Uganda.”

The prosecution says the aforementioned utterances were calculated to instigate Rwanda to attack Uganda to cause unlawful change of government.