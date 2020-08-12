Tumukunde unveils plan, team for 2021

By Arthur Arnold Wadero & Risdel Kasasira

Presidential hopeful, Lt Gen (rtd) Henry Tumukunde, on Wednesday unveiled his agenda for the 2021 General Election and listed nine reforms he wants to make when he takes over power.

The former Security minister also unveiled his platform “Renewed Uganda” with “It’s possible” as his slogan, which he will use to campaign for presidency as an independent candidate.

Gen Tumukunde used the launch to announce his coordinators and parliamentary aspirants, who he tasked to popularise his presidential bid across the country.

“I want to give you gazetted assurance that we are organised. That is not in doubt and we are attaching the ordinary Ugandan who gives support. We are not going to have many protocols. We are going to reach where the ordinary Ugandan gives support,” he said.

Gen Tumukunde said he had chosen the orange colour because it resonates with the revolutions that have taken place elsewhere. He revealed that he had also used orange when he formed his defunct Progressive Alliance Party in 2005.

“This is a colour of revolution. It is a colour that has caused [and] driven change, that is why we use it,” he said.

Gen Tumukunde told his supporters that he chose “Renewed Uganda” because he believes Uganda registered some achievements but was quick to add that “some things” have gone wrong and needed a renewal.

“I don’t want to be one of those who imagine that nothing has been done in this country. Something has been done. But we are here to put the revolution of Uganda back on the right lane. That is why for us in our thinking and proper appreciation of the situation, we shall only renew the situation. We shall not necessarily invent the creation,” Gen Tumukunde said.

Gen Tumukunde’s promise

Among the key issues he promised to deliver once he takes over the presidency is the revival of cooperatives and introduction of mechanised agriculture.

He also plans to introduce technical education to create skills for job creation and self-employment.

“We shall, as a policy, introduce country-wide technical education. For example, in Germany and South Korea, about 60 per cent of the students do not attend university but technical institutions,” Gen Tumukunde said.

The former intelligence chief also promised to improve the housing sector with more focus on northern and eastern Uganda. “Eradicating grass-thatched houses from northern and northeastern Uganda has already been agreed on by the team," he said.

Gen Tumukunde also plans to invest in renewable energy, reduce bank interest rates and establish a special credit line that will offer credit to “one million women and one million youth”.

He promised to invest resources in “an expeditious move from an agrarian economy to digital and information one.”

Gen Tumukude, who is battling charges of treason following his arrest in March, promised that his platform would carry out continuous research on the national education curriculum “to align it to the needs of the country.”

He promised to prioritise job creation for the youth whom he said constitute 78 per cent of the population.

Gen Tumukude also said it was a deliberate move to unveil his platform to coincide with the World Youth Day to show solidarity with the youth.

He told his supporters to desist from violence during the campaigns. “I want you to continue with your desire. You don’t have to shout or fight on the streets,” he said.

The leader of the Boda Boda Association of cyclists, Mr Charles Ndugwa, said he had convinced 80,000 riders in the 18 associations he heads to rally behind Gen Tumukunde in the 2021 General Election.

“We as boda boda cyclists agreed to support Gen Tumukunde because he is the man who has offered to listen to us and cure our pains. He promised that once he takes oath, he will make ensure we are not banned from the [Kampala] city,” Mr Ndugwa said.

“So I want to urge all my colleagues in the informal sector, especially taxi drivers and bod boda cyclists, to rally behind Gen Tumukunde,” he added.

