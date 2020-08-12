Tumukunde unveils presidential bid today

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

Presidential hopeful Lt Gen (Rtd) Henry Tumukunde is today unveiling his presidential bid as he prepares to ‘unseat’ his former boss and bush war comrade, President Museveni in the forthcoming 2021 general election.

At the launch, Gen Tumukunde is expected to unveil his electoral roadmap, campaign team and also regional coordinators that will be, among others tasked to popularise his candidature and also secure support of the voters ahead of next year's polls.

Gen Tumukunde is also expected to launch his pressure group 'Kisoboka' under which he will run as an independent candidate and will ride on the "A renewed Uganda, It is possible," slogan using the orange colour.

Gen Tumukunde earlier this week revealed that he has in the previous weeks been soaked in activities purposed to build solid structures and systems that will aid his campaign thrive once he embarks on the race to persuade voters.