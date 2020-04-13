Two Russian nationals arrested in Kitgum

By URN

Two Russian nationals and their Ugandan colleague have been arrested in Kitgum District for violating lockdown restrictions that were introduced two weeks ago, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Mr William Komakech, the Resident District Commissioner, said on Monday that suspects were arrested on Sunday in Orom Sub-county, about 70 kilometres from Kitgum Municipality.

They had reportedly travelled to the area to inspect a graphite site.

He said that the group was travelling in a Toyota Prado Reg. No. UG 2023C which is allegedly attached to State House.

Mr Komakech said that the vehicle had no special movement authorisation sticker from the Ministry of Works and Transport which is a requirement for vehicles being used by workers employed in essential sectors of the economy.

According to Mr Komakech, a background check revealed that the vehicle had private registration number plates UAU 258Z; which implies that the suspects could have illegally acquired the State House number plate to intimidate security personnel who are manning various checkpoints.

He said that the Russians were found in possession of passports with details that indicate that they entered Uganda through Entebbe International Airport on March 23, a few hours after the Airport was closed to international passenger flights.

Mr Komakech said that they investigating why the suspects travelled to Kitgum District and whether the vehicle belongs to State House.

Mr Robert Oken, the officer in charge of Criminal Investigations at Kitgum Central Police Station, said that the suspects are detained and are likely to be charged with disobeying lawful orders.