By JOB BWIRE

The security team in the efforts against the spread of coronavirus have impounded two ambulances that were allegedly being used to ferry passengers from Kampala to Kanungu District in attempt to circumvent virus lockdown.

The ambulances were impounded on Friday at Wandegeya check point in Kampala after a tip off by intelligence.

“The driver of one ambulance was arrested and detained at Wandegeya Police Station. He is identified as David Sserukenya. The second driver ran away. The ambulances are registration number UAB 355Z and UAH 832W all land cruisers. They belong to Revival Fire Ministries based United Kingdom,” Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Mr Patrick Onyango said.

Mr Onyango said in a statement that one of the two ambulances had four passengers.

“On interrogation, the passengers alleged that they had paid the drivers Shs100,000 each so that they could be transported to Kanungu,” he said.



The Ambulances had reportedly set off for their journey from Katanga, Wandegeya in Kampala. They were yet to agree on the dues for the luggage.

“On searching the ambulances, bags of rice, sugar, matooke and other items were got inside. Security forces have been directed to keenly monitor the movement of ambulances in their Areas of Responsibility,” Mr Onyango added.

At least 310 ambulances have been deployed in different parts of Uganda to support the COVID-19 response team.

Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng on Thursday said the ambulances have been deployed at different levels.

“A total of 310 ambulances have been deployed at both central and district level for purposes of evacuating positive cases,” she said while giving a comprehensive update on the government’s efforts against the spread of coronavirus.

According to Dr Aceng, the lockdown was necessary to help government easily identify suspected cases in a bid to forestall the spread of the pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives globally.