Two arrested with 30 forged Covid-19 car stickers
Saturday April 25 2020
Police in Kampala have arrested two people for allegedly forging Covid-19 car stickers to help motorists circumvent virus lockdown.
A driver only identified as Julius was on Friday intercepted at a check point by Jinja Road police detectives. He was allegedly found with a forged sticker and on interrogation, he led the detectives to Namungona Zone I, Luyinja area where his alleged accomplice a one Dickson Mugarura was arrested, police said on Saturday.
After a search of Mugarura's premises, police say they recovered more 29 forged Covid-19 car stickers.
“Jinja Road Police officers intercepted a driver only identify as Julius at the check point with a forged sticker and on interrogation, he revealed who sold him the sticker. Yesterday 24/04/2020 Julius led a team of detectives from Jinja Road Police Station to Namungona Zone 1 at Luyinja area where Dickson Mugarura was arrested at his home. After a search of Mugarura's premises, police recovered 29 forged Covid-19 car stickers,” Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said on Saturday.
They are currently detained at Jinja Road Police Station in Kampala pending a court trial.
Police said the suspects have been selling the stickers between Shs50, 000 and Sh100, 000 each.
Mr Onyango has appealed to members of the public not be hoodwinked by fraudsters but abide by set guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus.