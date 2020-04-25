Two arrested with 30 forged Covid-19 car stickers

By BETTY NDAGIRE & JULIET NALWOOGA

Police in Kampala have arrested two people for allegedly forging Covid-19 car stickers to help motorists circumvent virus lockdown.

A driver only identified as Julius was on Friday intercepted at a check point by Jinja Road police detectives. He was allegedly found with a forged sticker and on interrogation, he led the detectives to Namungona Zone I, Luyinja area where his alleged accomplice a one Dickson Mugarura was arrested, police said on Saturday.

After a search of Mugarura's premises, police say they recovered more 29 forged Covid-19 car stickers.

“Jinja Road Police officers intercepted a driver only identify as Julius at the check point with a forged sticker and on interrogation, he revealed who sold him the sticker. Yesterday 24/04/2020 Julius led a team of detectives from Jinja Road Police Station to Namungona Zone 1 at Luyinja area where Dickson Mugarura was arrested at his home. After a search of Mugarura's premises, police recovered 29 forged Covid-19 car stickers,” Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said on Saturday.