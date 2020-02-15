Two children perish in house fire in Sembabule

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Paul Kangave, confirmed the incident saying police with the help of locals tried to put out the fire, but could not save anything.

By MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

Police in Sembabule District are investigating circumstances under which two children died in a house fire on Thursday night.

Police have identified the deceased as Hafisah Nakayiwa, 11, and Hasia Nasoolo, 5, both daughters to Mr Peter Kasibante and Ms Juliet Nakyejwe. They were both pupils at St Kizito Primary School and were staying with their grandmother Perajiya Nabwami.

The shocking incident occurred at Kigejogejo Village in Mabindo Sub County in Sembabule District. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Mr Kasibante, said that by the time fire gutted the house, Nabwami had gone to a nearby trading centre to buy some groceries.

“The old lady left a lit candle in the house since it was providing light to the duo as they were writing their homework. It is suspected that the candle caused the fire outbreak,” he said on Friday.

The Mabindo Sub County chairperson, Mr Paul Kiruta, said neighbours were attracted by a thick smoke from the burning house, but it was too late to save the children.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Paul Kangave, confirmed the incident saying police with the help of locals tried to put out the fire, but could not save anything.

“Everything inside the house was already in ashes, but we managed to stop fire from spreading to the neighbouring homesteads,” he said.

Mr Kangave warned people against leaving burning candles in houses to avoid such incidents in future.