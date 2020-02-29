By ANTHONY WESAKA

Two more magistrate courts have embraced the new form of justice which is quick at resolving small money disputes.

The latest courts to embrace the new justice system dubbed "Small Claims Procedure" are Nakifuma and Nsangi.

This now brings the total number of courts to embrace this new system to 76.

Small Claims Procedure, a new justice procedure, was established by the Judiciary in 2012 to adjudicate over claims whose subject matter does not exceed Shs10m and lawyers are not involved.

Such matters that are usually quickly disposed of like within less than a month, arise from supply of goods, debts or rent arrears among other commercial disputes.

While presiding over the launch at Nakifuma court, Justice David Batema from Mukono circuit, urged the court users not to harm their debtors but instead come to court and file their cases under this new justice system.

“Let’s not cause harm on others just because they can’t pay back debts but rather come to small claims court which will ensure they pay. Learn to embrace these courts because they are here to provide justice," Justice Batema urged the court users on Thursday.

Equally, Justice Philip Odoki, who presided over the Nsangi court launch, assured the court users that the new justice system once embraced, will curb on the huge case backlog that the Judiciary is battling with.

“I witnessed small claims procedure being piloted and I believe that this initiative is the best ever for fighting case backlog," Justice Odoki said

Adding: “I am trained in small claims procedure and I am ready to support it in this circuit. My door is open for further guidance to the public on this procedure and other matters concerning justice."

Statistics obtained from the Judiciary last year, showed that the amount of money recovered from the use of this kind of new justice innovation has grown to over Shs10b.

Further, the statistics showed that the average disposal of such cases under this arrangement now stands above 80%.

The chairperson of the Small Claims Procedure, Implementation Committee, Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, speaking at the annual review meeting last year, revealed that since its inception in 2012, this justice system has grown into a credible dispute mechanism for the emerging businesspersons and also the vulnerable people in our society.

Justice Kiryabwire went on to say that the Ugandan Small Claims Procedure model has been admired in many African countries and some have replicated it.