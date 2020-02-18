Two dead, 11 admitted after eating ‘poisonous pancakes’

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

The children reportedly used pesticides meant for water melon and vegetables to make pancakes after mistaking it for cooking oil. The deceased were only identified as Namusalo, 5, and Salya, 6. It’s alleged that after eating the pancakes, they started vomiting before they were rushed to the hospital for medication.

Police said they have launched investigations into the case.

He said death by suspected poison was reported at Busolwe Police station.

A medical officer at Busolwe hospital who asked not to be named so as to speak freely said the victims were vomiting and diarrheating when they were admitted.

“The survivors are getting on well but they are still weak. We are working tirelessly to make sure these children are back to normal, “the medic said.

Butaleja District Police Commander, Hassan Katumba Mugerwa, said those currently admitted in the hospital are out of dangers.

“I visited them in the hospital today and I can confirm that they are out of danger and we thank God for this, “ Mr Mugerwa said.

He said the bodies of two victims were taken to Mbale municipal council mortuary for post mortem as investigations continue.