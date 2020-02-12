Two dead, 8 others injured in two separate accidents

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Two people have died while two others seriously hurt after a speeding driver of a speeding noah rammed into a stationary government vehicle at Simu Bridge at Muyembe Sub-county along Bulambuli-Moroto road in Eastern Uganda, according to Police in Elgon region.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei, said the Monday night accident involved a government vehicle Reg No UG 0686W which was “wrongly parked” near the bridge.

"We have lost two people in this accident and two others are injured and admitted. Although we are investigating the exact cause of the accident, our preliminary investigations indicates it was reckless driving," said Mr Tukei.

He identified the deceased as John Mafuta, a teacher at Nyote Memorial Primary School- Bukhalu and Rogers Khauka, a resident of Simu corner.

According to Mr Tukei, the other victims were rushed to Muyembe Health Centre for medical attention.

Eyewitness told Police at the scene that the speeding vehicle overturned several times after it rammed into a stationary government vehicle.

The bodies were taken to Bulambuli mortuary pending post mortem, as police investigate the cause of accident.

In a related development, at least six people were serious hurt in another road accident at Dokas village, Bukiise Sub County in Sironko District on Mbale-Moroto road.