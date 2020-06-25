Two dead after boat capsizes in Lake Bunyonyi

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, identified the deceased as Ninsima Moreen, 15, and Kakuru Edivance, 15, residents of Karambo and Kyafurwe villages respectively in Muko Sub County, Rubanda District.

By Monitor Reporter

Two people died and two others survived when the boat they were using capsized on Lake Bunyonyi in Rubanda District. The incident happened on Wednesday at around 5pm.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, identified the deceased as Ninsima Moreen, 15, and Kakuru Edivance, 15, residents of Karambo and Kyafurwe villages respectively in Muko Sub County, Rubanda District.

He identified the survivors as Ndyomugabe Robert, 18, and Akampurira Milvil, 12, both residents of Karambo village, Ikamiro parish in Muko Sub County.

“The survivors were able to swim to the shore but unfortunately the two girls who were unable to swim drowned and died instantly,” Mr Maate said.

He said these teenagers were using a local canoe near Karambo landing site and without safety gears.

“The cause of the boat accident is not yet established but they didn't have safety gears like life jackets. Only the body of Kakuru Edivance has yet been retrieved by local divers after it was seen floating on the water moments later,” Mr Maate said.

