Two police officers, suspect die in Iganga - Jinja highway

Thursday July 2 2020

A traffic officer pictured on July 2, 2020

A traffic officer pictured on July 2, 2020 inspecting the wreckage of one of the vehicles involved in a road accident that happened at Magamaga along Jinja-Iganga road leaving two traffic officers and a suspect dead. Photo by Moses Okeya 

By MOSES OKEYA

Two police officers and a suspect have died in a motor accident at Magamaga trading centre along Iganga - Jinja highway.
D/ AIP Emmanuel Mawa attached to General Crime at CID headquarters, D / Sgt Dick Magara from General Crime CID headquarters and Phillip Wadambwa died Thursday morning when a Toyota Premio being driven by a yet to be identified person had a head on collision with a trailer and later a side brush with their (police) vehicle registration number UP 7483, police have said.
“Three people died on spot. The accident happened at around 5am,” Busoga regional police spokesperson, ASP James said.
The bodies have been taken to Jinja Hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigations to establish the cause of the accident continue.

This photo posted by police on their Facebook
This photo posted by police on their Facebook page shows D/ AIP Emmanuel Mawa, one of the officers who died in a car accident at Magamaga trading centre along Iganga - Jinja highway on Juy 2, 2020. COURTESY PHOTO

