By MOSES OKEYA

Two police officers and a suspect have died in a motor accident at Magamaga trading centre along Iganga - Jinja highway.

D/ AIP Emmanuel Mawa attached to General Crime at CID headquarters, D / Sgt Dick Magara from General Crime CID headquarters and Phillip Wadambwa died Thursday morning when a Toyota Premio being driven by a yet to be identified person had a head on collision with a trailer and later a side brush with their (police) vehicle registration number UP 7483, police have said.

“Three people died on spot. The accident happened at around 5am,” Busoga regional police spokesperson, ASP James said.

The bodies have been taken to Jinja Hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigations to establish the cause of the accident continue.