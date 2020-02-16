UBTS yet to hit annual target of required blood quantity
As the country struggles with blood shortage in hospitals, prospective donors have been urged to jump on board to enable Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) collect its target of 300,000 units needed to save lives.
The UBTS Principal Blood donor coordinator at William Mugisha said World Health Organization (WHO) recommends, that a developing country like Uganda has to collect at least 1 percent of its total population. In this case, Uganda is supposed to collect 400,000 units of blood annually against the target of 300,000 units to enable the country overcome blood shortage challenges.
“We have set a target of collection at 300,000 units of blood, and this is what we can afford to collect as an entity,” Mr Mugisha said.
Mr Mugisha made the remarks at the blood donation campaign organised by the Non Resident Nepali Association Uganda at the Acacia Mall in Kampala.
He said before the year ends, UBTS intends to collect the required units of blood which will help to address the issues of blood shortage in health facilities.
The Nepalese association also signed an agreement with UBTS to ensure that the association mobilizes its members in Uganda to freely donate blood, at least twice a year.
The association’s president said they had decided to organize the blood donation campaign as part of their efforts to help Uganda improve on its health service delivery.
“We do not have many people in Uganda but we are trying to do corporate social responsibility activities to contribute to the country’s economic development. A country cannot develop if its people are sick. People must not die due to lack of blood,” Mr Binod Thapa.
He said, they have mobilised the Nepali community living in Uganda using social media, and they intend to collect about 100 units towards the national blood bank.
“I decided to donate blood to help save lives,” Mr Thapa added.