UCAA clarifies on Shs150 billion bail-out request

They noted that the Airport operational costs are high even when there are limited flights, since international safety regulations require certain protocols in place whether the airport is handling the 90-120 flights per day that Entebbe used to handle before COVID-19 or the current 7-14.

By Eve Muganga

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has clarified that their request to government for the support worth Shs150 billion was not a pre-condition for reopening the airport, but as a subsidy to sustain day-to-day operations for the entire Financial Year, owing to reduced income from the airport yet services have to be maintained with higher expectations.

UCAA management in a June 11 document indicated that their attention has been drawn to the debate in relation to a request for support for a subsidy of Shs150 billion to enable sustainability of air transport operations for the next Financial Year.

"We need to clarify that the Shs150 billion bail-out that the Authority requested for is meant to meet maintenance, operational and other associated costs for a whole year from July 2020 to June 2021. It is not a precondition for reopening of the airport like is the impression that may have earlier been created. It is to ensure smooth operations amidst the additional and urgent requirements occasioned by COVID-19," UCAA management said.

The document indicated that suspension of passenger operations in March 2020 negatively impacted on the revenue which is used to sustain operations at Entebbe International Airport.

"While the Authority previously collected an average of Shs20 billion per month, in April 2020, only about Shs1 billion was earned, the situation is worse at the moment and is not likely to improve in the next few months," document reads in part.

The management further noted that the aviation industry will not immediately pick up in terms of passenger traffic even when passenger operations resume.

Advertisement

"This implies that the current financial shortfalls may prevail for the entire financial year (2020/2021) yet the Airport will be expected to render the same level of service amidst higher international expectations in a bid to restore confidence on measures in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 through air transport."

Airport health requirements such as social distancing, screening, disinfection of baggage and facilities, rapid testing prior to check-in and disembarkation, are needed in the aviation industry across the globe in this Covid era.

Adhering to social distancing at airports requires a lot of interventions, such as additional space, terminal modification, expediting the on-going terminal expansion and acquisition of self-service kiosks for check-in to reduce human interface in the passenger facilitation chain.

Some of the above, which were planned for the medium term now require short term implementation in order to achieve the desired lounge sitting that ensures that social distancing standards are adhered to, among others.

"The airport currently experiences space constraints leading to congestion, especially at peak hours, which calls for more space to avoid long queues. More advanced equipment for the Search Park, new Cargo Centre and existing terminal will also be required. All these (a number of which had been budgeted in anticipation of steady income) require massive financing yet the revenues have dwindled. UCAA substantially finances recurrent and development expenditure using internally generated revenue, which (as indicated) is not available at the moment," said UCAA management.