UCAA sets terms for resumption of flights

By Eve Muganga

ENTEBBE- The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has presented flight resumption protocols to the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

The manager public affairs UCAA, Mr Vianney Luggya, said the operational protocols will be observed when passenger operations resume.

Mr Luggya said on Thursday during the UTB directors tour of facilities at Entebbe International Airport, in preparation for future resumption of passenger operations.

“The airlines shall ensure that the travelers arrive at the airport at least four hours to boarding in order to go through the health and security screening requirements,” Mr Luggya said.

He added: “All persons entering the airport shall wear Ministry of Health approved facemasks, undergo thermal screening, hand wash and sanitise. Travellers shall possess valid Covid-19 certificate issued within 48hours before travel.”

Mr Luggya also said travelers shall observe physical or social distancing of 1.5metres throughout departure facilitation chain.

“There also other operational protocols which have already been harmonised by incorporating input from the UCAA safety and security oversight agency as well as other international oversight agencies,” he said.

Mr Luggya said these protocols have already been discussed with aviation industry stakeholders and await final adoption.

The UCAA acting director general, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, said: “The government attaches a lot of importance to the aviation industry because it guarantees the country direct international access thereby promoting trade, tourism and social-economic development.”

He said UCAA recognises the tremendous contribution of the tourism industry to the development of air transport in the country.

“For some time UCAA has been the only Ugandan entity affiliated to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and we have together with you jointly promoted Uganda’s tourism at a number of international tourism exhibitions,” he added.

Mr Bamwesigye said government is currently undertaking a number of interventions to develop an air transport network that will connect the country to all major cities of the world to compete successfully for economic growth opportunities.

The chairman of Uganda Tourism Board, Mr Daudi Migereko, emphasised the need to highlight a message of readiness for the airport.

He, however, appreciated the protocols and draft standard operating procedures that UCAA has developed for implementation when passenger operations resume.