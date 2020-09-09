UCC sets deadline for online media to get authorisation

The Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) has set October 5, 2020 as the deadline for all online media platforms to get authorisation or face punitive actions. The Uganda Broadcasters Association has, however, asked the UCC to give more explanation on the terms and conditions and the motive behind the action of regulating the said platforms. According to a notice sent by Uganda Communications Commission on September 7, government will only authorise entities on condition that they authorised entity undertakes to abide at all times to the provisions of the Uganda Communications Act 2013. According to the Uganda Communication Commission Act 2013 and all other laws in Uganda , the entity shall ensure full and extensive disclosure of the shareholding and financial structure as provided in the application and shall ensure that this status is adhered to throughout the authorisation period. The commission also says the authorised entity shall ensure content uniformity between the online version and any print versions of the content. “The purpose of this public notice, therefore, is to advise all persons currently offering or planning to commence the provision of online data communication and broadcasting services including but not limited to blogs, online televisions, online radios, online newspapers, audio over IP (AoIP), among others to obtain authorisation from UCC before providing such services to the public,” the notice says.

More information needed Mr Joseph Beyanga, the secretary general of the Uganda Broadcasters Association, said they are not against institution regulations but they needed more explanation on the terms and conditions and the motive behind the action. “There are many things that are not clear, from what I read. They need to be clear on who they mean by the operator. Any industry needs to be regulated, but regulations should be those that grow the industry and not bring it down,” Mr Beyanga said. Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, yesterday said this regulation is targeting his group since they do most of their activities on different platforms and they have also opened different TV stations which run online. “They have set such restrictions before because they know that we own an online TV called Ghetto TV which reaches many people. This regulation will also fail just like others have,” Bobi Wine said When asked about these concerns, Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, the senior public relations officer at UCC, said the public is misinterpreting the information. “We are not here to encroach on peer to peer communication. We are looking for those online news establishments that serve news so that they can take on the regulatory burden just like their counterparts in the traditional media. We are looking for people who are running sponsored content or running adverts. Those like Chimpreports and Softpower, they need to follow certain regulatory framework,” he said.

What UCC exactly wants

Mr Bbosa said the commission is not against “people who run groups or pages on social media, peer to peer communication, zoom conferences, online sharing platforms for churches.”

He said the regulation is in the best interest of protecting the consumers from malicious and other misinformation that are springing up as the country transitions to digital communication.

“Because we are a technology neutral regulation, we realised that we need to promote, facilitate and enable the growth of broadcasting using the new (online) media. We regulate to uphold national values, to protect national identity, to be able to balance commercial and public interest like the protection of minors, protection of public from malicious and misleading information,” Mr Bbosa said.

The UCC spokesperson said it is imperative that all broadcasters follow a code of conduct.

“People who are engaging in this new media need to be mindful of the legal and regulatory framework that governs the operation of the media industry,” he said.

“But also as regulators, we need to know who you are as a person running online news establishment so that if there is a problem, we know who to talk to,” Mr Bbosa said.

He added: “We just want you to tell us who you are, the physical address, and the ownership of the establishment, who your sponsors are and we shall give you some terms and conditions and the laws that you should be aware about.”

Ms Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the UCC executive director, said in a tweet: “In way of clarification, this is not a new requirement. It was introduced in 2018 after engagement of existing online data communication and broadcast players. To date, 48 players are already registered & working with UCC in this.”

The UCC said on its twitter handle that: “the application form can be accessed on the commission website. Application fees for authorisation, Shs100,000 annually. The terms & conditions are provided upon registration but can be accessed.”

The commission has also warned the online platforms to ensure that all employees are given contracts of employment clearly specifying the terms and conditions of their employment.

It also says the entity must ensure that all that is broadcast on its website or any other online electronic platform is in conformity with the laws of Uganda, the code of conduct for broadcasters, the minimum broadcasting standards and the code of ethics of journalists.

“The Authorised Entity shall have a public interest obligation to: ensure pluralism in the provision of news, views and information, giving wide and enlighten choices to citizens and contribute significantly to an effective and vibrant democracy provide a balanced and wide variety of points of view on matters of public concern; contribute to the development of pro-social values by providing content of specific interest to all ethnic groups, gender, and persons with disabilities in an accurate and fair manner;” the commission says in the notice.

The commission also warns that the entity must ensure that any content which is broadcast on its platform is not contrary to the public morality; doesn’t promote the culture of violence or ethnic prejudice among the public; is free from distortion of facts; is not likely to create public insecurity or violence; is in compliance with all the existing laws; is not pornographic in nature.

“The authorised entity undertakes to make all its content available to the Commission immediately on demand. That the commission may cancel this authorisation by notice in writing for breach of any of the above provisions in which case the authorised entity thereupon will immediately cease offering its online publishing services,” the notice concludes.