UCU student develops app to assist in fight against Covid

By Elizabeth Kamurungi

In the search for information about the deadly the Covid-19 pandemic, many people find it hard to filter truth from fake news.

So a student has stepped up to help Ugandans through the maze.

Christopher Amuchwa, 23, a Bachelor of Laws Third Year student of Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Mukono, has developed an application, Covid Container that sieves information and contacts of the personnel overseeing the fight against the virus. The app will address the spread of fake news and make it easy for Ugandans to reach out in case of an emergency.

The Ministry of Health and government put in place emergency numbers for Ugandans to call in case of any inquiries about the pandemic. In addition, government also availed other contacts of the people manning the different operations concerning the fight against the virus.

The Covid Container works to avail all these emergency contacts at a click. The App’s main function is to offer contact information and ease access to services related to containing the spread of Covid.

“What I am creating is a simple app to help people access necessary contacts in time. I have been following the presidential directives critically and I am looking at how the other side of the world is operating because if you look at Italy and France, you realise that most of them are dying not because of lack of money, but because of limited access … I am seeing a possibility of people going through a difficult period getting services,” Amuchwa says.

There are incidents, he says, of people having serious emergencies and they cannot contact anyone around.

“So, I am trying to see how best we can get those contacts into one app automatically,” he adds.

The app is also expected to tackle the propagation of fake news and misinformation by offering access to credible sources of information.

It eliminates the hustle of browsing through multiple sites to find information.

“I am adding other links of official sources of information to avoid the issue of fake news. I have added World Health Organisation, and Ministry of Health if someone wants to access updates... I am trying to see how best we can put all this into one App, like one handbook to avoid fake news, to avoid panic,” Amuchwa says.

“There are very few people that access websites but if you convert that information and breakdown it and they are able to get it with one click, all in one place, it would be much easier to get the necessary information,” he adds.

How the App works

The app has a chat box where you enter the code word for the specific information. To get all the codes, one can enter “Help”.

Currently, the software has contacts of all Resident Districts Commissioners involved in implementation of presidential measures against the virus. The user just needs to enter their district and get the contact information of the RDC.

The app also has contacts of Ministry of Health, National Taskforce, and police, among others.

It offers multiple options of reaching out, including voice call, email and short messaging services.

Amuchwa says he will continue to add contacts from different fields and is considering opening a site where interested parties can register and have their contact information uploaded on the app.

To access information about the virus, the user is required to type “news to access updates by the Ministry of Health and “WHO” to access the different platforms of the World Health Organisation.

The app also offers safety tips and symptoms, options for online shopping and market information.

Although the app is not yet up on the Google Play Store, Amuchwa is leveraging the wide reach of social media to make it available for use.

“I am dealing with social media because people have less time to down load apps,” Amuchwa says.

Amuchwa started working on the app in February following a conversation with an IT professional in Wuhan, China, from which he was challenged to consider life under lockdown.