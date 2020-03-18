UN donates Shs3b to help landslide victims

By FRED WAMBEDE

The United Nations (UN) Central Response Fund (CERF), in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has allocated Shs3 billion ($818,000) to support more than 120,000 people, who were affected by floods and landslides in the different parts of the country last year.

According to March 16 press release issued by CERF and IOM, the funding will help provide water, sanitation and hygiene services to the displaced people, mostly in the eastern and western parts of the country.

“Repairs will also be carried out on dozens of existing water hand pumps, wells and springs in the area – most of which were damaged by the floods and mudslides. To ensure safe drinking water is available for those affected, households will also get storage containers and water-purifying agents such as aqua tabs,” the press release reads in part.

The project will further establish, train and equip 18 community-based WASH management committees at existing water points. WASH is an acronym that stands for ‘water, sanitation and hygiene’.

In partnership with Care and Assistance for Forced Migrants (CAFOMI), IOM will also install at least 150 emergency mobile toilets, rehabilitate institutional latrines in schools and health centre, and distribute 2,000 hygiene kits to help minimise the risk of diseases.

“In addition, using its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), IOM will support the overall flood response by providing vital information on the affected communities,” the statement reads further.

Advertisement

The Erika De Bona, IOM Uganda’s acting chief of mission, said they are grateful that the global body has enabled them to complement government efforts to assist the affected people.

“In such an emergency situation, it is important to secure the water provision, hygiene, and sanitation services, so as to avoid WASH-related diseases and allow people to start on the road to recovery,” he told Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday.

Background

Disasters. On December 3 last year, a landslide buried than 50 people in Bushika Sub-county, Bududa District. Only 26 bodies were retrieved.

On the same day, multiple landslides hit Masaba and Zesui sub-counties in Sironko District, leaving eight people dead and about 100 families displaced.

Last year, several homes, roads and bridges were destroyed by a downpour that resulted into flooding in the districts of Butaleja, Bulambuli, Sironko, Bududa, among others.