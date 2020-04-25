UN launches $316m appeal

By TOM MALABA

UN agencies in Uganda, in collaboration with 20 local Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have launched a $316m (Shs1.2 trillion) fund to support the country miminise the impact of Covid-19.

The appeal will mainly focus on the most vulnerable groups of people at least in the next six months. Developed by the UN in partnership with the government, NGOs, and Uganda Red Cross Society, the appeal was launched on Thursday, and immediately attracted a $2m (Shs75b) response from the Norwagian Embassy in Kampala. Uganda had by yesterday recorded 72 cases of Covid-19 without any death.

On Thursday, Uganda joined other countries such as Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria and Zimbabwe that have made similar appeals seeking to ensure that people and the economy are protected from the impact of Covid-19.

Speaking during the launch, the UN Resident Coordinator Ms Rosa Malango, said the money will at least support about 12.8 million vulnerable people in Uganda whose lives have been impacted by Covid-19.

“These include the elderly, people living with disabilities, women and girls, refugees, widows, female-headed households, market women, street vendors, people living with HIV and TB, migrants and those displaced by natural disasters,” she said.

The funds will be provided through health, food security, livelihood and nutrition, lifesaving services and social protection.

Advertisement

Other areas will include refugees and displacement, immediate economic support and digital innovation, as well as coordination and common services.

“In all our interventions we will focus on most vulnerable and ensuring that the rights of all people are protected … in accordance with national laws and shared universal principles,” Ms Malango said, noting that the fund would help to build on progress made in gender equality and women’s rights through offering support to women to advocate for leadership in the Covid-19 response.

Making adjustments

The appeal, according to Rosa Malango, will also focus on pressing people to protect the environment, creation of food banks, regional silos and national food reserve coupled with access to markets and bringing digital solutions to the value chain.

“We are aware the National Development Plan III is being adjusted. Similarly, the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021 - 2025), which is under formulation, will take into consideration the Covid-19 realities,” she said, noting that there is need to develop new approaches to domestic resource mobilisation and repurposing the emerging manufacturing capacity.