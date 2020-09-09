UNEB: We don’t have info on candidates reporting back

BY DAMALI MUKHAYE Despite government giving the green light to schools to reopen for candidate classes and finalists in tertiary institutions, the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) has said it is not aware of candidates reporting back and has not laid out any plan for the national examinations. On Monday, the senior presidential adviser on pandemics, Dr Monica Musenero, confirmed that the national Covid-19 taskforce and President Museveni met on September 1 and agreed to reopen schools for candidate classes and finalists in university and tertiary institutions, starting September 20. She said schools with candidates and finalists are free to reopen provided they fulfil the standard guidelines. This includes Primary Seven, Senior Four and Senior Six who sit national examinations administered by Uneb. However, Uneb executive secretary Daniel Odongo, yesterday declined to comment on their preparedness of administering the national examinations for the returning candidates. He said Uneb had not received an official communication from the Education minister.

“I am not aware about the reopening of schools yet. I have no official communication and all I see is information in the media that schools have been cleared to reopen. So I do not know if these are speculations..,” Mr Odongo said.

Other officials in the Ministry of Education declined to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Kampala National Private Educational Institutions Association, Mr Hasadu Kirabira, who represents private schools on the Ministry of Education Covid-19 taskforce, said they have not received official communication on the reopening of schools.

However, he said the education taskforce had proposed to reopen schools in September for candidates so that they can use October, November and part of December to prepare for second term and use January and February next year as third term before candidates sit exams at the end of February.

“We understand the ministry cannot reopen schools for only examinations. We need to prepare candidates. During the last meeting, which was attended by the National Curriculum Development Centre and Uneb, we agreed that the curriculum should be restructured to fit in the available time left,” he said.

He said the proposals will be determined by the Ministry of Education when schools reopen.

Early this month, Ms Museveni wrote to the Ministry of Finance to release capitation funds for third term for the phased reopening of schools for candidates.