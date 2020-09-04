UNRA extends suspension of six ferries

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

Travellers plying several routes across water bodies in Uganda will have to use longer alternative routes after Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) extended the suspension of operations of six ferries.

Those affected include MV Nakiwogo, MV Mbulamuti, MV Masindi Port, and MV Albert Nile, MV Obongi and MV Kyoga 1 and 2.

Unra first announced the suspension of the ferries in April when President Museveni announced a ban on public transport and closed the country’s borders as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) informs the general public and users of the Unra ferries, namely: MV Nakiwogo, MV Mbulamuti, MV Masindi Port, MV Obongi, MV Albert Nile 1, MV Kyoga 1 and 2 that Unra has extended the suspension of the operations of these ferries to allow time for completion of remedial works when the water levels recede,” a statement by the roads authority says.

Users of MV Nakiwogo that have been operating through Buwaya in Mpigi District and Nakiwogo in Wakiso District through Lake Victoria, will now use the alternative route through Mpigi- Kasanje-Nakawuka-Ssisa-Kisubi- Entebbe Municipality.

Those on MV Mbulamuti, which plies the Kasana route in Kayunga District and Bugobero in Kamuli District and Victoria Nile, will now travel through Kayunga District to Jinja and finally to Kamuli District. Passengers using MV Masindi Port from Kiryandongo District to Kungu in Apac District and those on Victoria Nile will use the alternative route from Kiryandongo District through Masindi Port Junction to Kamdini in Apac District.

MV Albert Nile 1 that has been operating the Wanseko in Buliisa District, to Panyimur in Nebbi District through Lake Albert and the passengers on the route will use the alternative route from Buliisa District to Masindi, then through Karuma to Packwach then Nebbi District, a total of 306kms.

It is not clear for how long the routes will be closed as Unra officials have not yet provided details.

“The general public is also informed that the other Unra ferries namely: MV Buvuma, MV Laropi and MV Bisina are operational and available for public use,” the statement concludes.

Both Mr Mark Ssali, the Unra corporate affairs manager, and Mr Allan Ssempebwa, a public relations officer at the authority, could not be reached to explain for how long the affected ferry services will be suspended.

Ferries

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) operates 10 ferries across the various major water bodies in Uganda. With suspension of six, only four remain operational.