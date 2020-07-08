UPDF brutality: Four soldiers arrested

By BARBARA NALWEYISO

Four UPDF soldiers who brutalised Mr Joseph Luzige, the Mityana District chairman, have been arrested by the army.

According to the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, the soldiers who will be prosecuted in the military court include; L/Cpl Simon Peter Anguria, Pte Simon Odeke, Pte Caroline Musundi, and Pte Isaac Okello.

Brig Karemire said in a Wednesday statement that investigations into the offence have started.

He said that the Chief of Defence Forces has sent Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, the Deputy Commander Land Force (D/CLF); Maj Gen Sam Kawaga, the 1st Division Commander and Maj Gen Henry Masiko the Chief of Political Commissar to Mityana District, to make an on spot assessment and confer with both the district leaders and the district security committee.

“We wish to restate that discipline remains a core value and bedrock on which the UPDF was founded. Anyone who deviates from this will always be punished according to the established laws,” Brig Karemire said.

He said that UPDF is fully committed and loyal to the people of Uganda and will always remain “subordinate to the civilian authority” as provided for under Article 208 of the Constitution.

“There is no need to lose heart over these incidents. A comprehensive review of these deployments to enforce anti-COVID 19 measures is soon to take place and we expect better results,” he said.

Mr Luzige, was on Tuesday reportedly trying to stop the security operatives from harassing residents while enforcing a night curfew, one of the measures that were announced in March to stop the spread of coronavirus.

According to Mr Luzige, he was on his way to Mityana General Hospital when he found a woman being brutalised by security operatives.

"I found a woman with a fractured leg which was seriously bleeding after being after being brutalised by UPDF soldiers. I moved out of my car and told the soldiers that what they were doing was wrong,” Mr Luzige said.

Mr Luzige said that the soldiers pushed and shoved him.

The soldiers reportedly told Mr Luzige that since he didn’t deploy him he had no authority to stop them from what they were doing.

He said that he has on several occasions received complaints from residents that soldiers were brutalising them on top of confiscating their belongings like mobile phones.