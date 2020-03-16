By ANDREW BAGALA

KAMPALA- UPDF soldiers Monday shot dead two police officers and their civilian accomplice who were allegedly attempting to rob a woman who travelling from Entebbe International Airport.

One of the officers was attached to the Police Headquarters armoury.

The dead suspected thieves are Constable Ambrose Byareta, Fred Turyomunsi and a civilian only identified as James.

They reportedly waylaid a woman, who was being chauffeured from Entebbe International Airport.

The woman had just arrived from a foreign country.

The woman and her driver were put on gunpoint at Nankinga Zone, Bunamwaya, Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality, according to police.

It is alleged that the suspected robbers who trailed their victims from the airport, were travelling in a Toyota Harrier.

First Division Spokesman, Maj Bilal Yusuf Katamba confirmed the incident adding that they got intelligence about the impending robbery and followed the robbers.

He said that when the robbers blocked the airport taxi, and put the driver on gunpoint, the army officers shot and killed them instantly.

A pistol No. UG POL. 3632600603890 was recovered at the scene.

During the shootout, the driver of the suspects' car.

The incident comes days after two police officers were arrested in Kampala while extorting Shs250 million from the owner of Kooki Towers, which is opposite the Cenral Police Station in Kampala.

The officers had conjured a case against the businessman that he buried two bodies in the foundation of his building in a ritual murder.

The businessman tipped security and the suspects were arrested while receiving the money.