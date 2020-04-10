UPDF shoots two armed Congolese dead, captures five

By FRANCIS MUGERWA

Two Congolese nationals have been shot dead and five others captured by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) at Lake Albert in Western Uganda.

According to Ugandan security officials, the armed Congolese were allegedly waylaying Ugandan fishermen on the lake.

“We received intelligence information that armed Congolese were advancing to attack our fishermen at Kaiso landing site. UPDF marine responded and two Congolese were put out of action,” said Mr Samuel Kisembo Araali, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

Eye witnesses said there was a heavy gunfire exchange between the UPDF soldiers and the armed Congolese group that had already crossed into the Ugandan side of Lake Albert. The incident reportedly occurred at about 4.00pm on Thursday.

Lake Albert straddles the Uganda-DR Congo border. Although the lake is shared by both countries, there are no physical marks within the waters to separate the two countries.

“We arrested five of them and recovered three AK 47 rifles. The suspects are in our custody at Hoima Central Police Station,” said Mr Kisembo who chairs the Hoima District security committee.

Advertisement

One boat engine which the Congolese had allegedly stolen from Ugandan fishermen at Kijangi landing site was also recovered in the operation.

Security officials have not yet ascertained whether the attackers were Congolese government security officials or members of a certain militia group.

Mr Kisembo said the suspects will first be quarantined for 14 days before a next course of action is undertaken.

Uganda quarantines all people who enter the country for at least 14 days.

Depending on the outcomes of the diplomatic negotiations, security sources said Uganda might opt to either repatriate them or prosecute them in courts of law.

Over the years, there have been repeated fights between Ugandan fishermen and Congolese militia groups on Lake Albert.

In December 2019, a Congolese Policeman and Congolese fisheries officer from Ituri Province who were armed with an AK47 riffle were apprehended by fishermen who were sailing on the Lake.

The Ugandan fishermen complained to Police that the two Congolese officials attacked them.

After a series of diplomatic negotiations between Ugandan officials and the Governor of Ituri province, in DRC and his team, the two officials were released.

Timeline

In May 2016, a suspected Congolese armed group attacked Ugandan policemen who were patrolling Lake Albert. They killed three policemen who included Police constable Moses Ochen, Police constable Bernard Isingoma, Sgt Mazafaru Waiswa and the Police’s marine coxswain Corporal Biral Obara who was driving the boat was critically injured and taken captive.

In May 2013, three Ugandan fisheries enforcement officials and two policemen were abducted by a group of armed Congolese operatives on Lake Albert.

On November 10, 2012, there was a heavy exchange of gunfire in the Lake Albert waters between a Ugandan security team and an armed group believed to be from DRC. The group accused Ugandan fisheries officials of harassing Congolese fishermen.

On October 22, 2012 at about 10am a group of about 20 men armed with guns stormed Nkondo landing site where they allegedly confiscated mobile phones and fish from Ugandan fishermen in the area.

In August 2007, a Canadian Heritage oil engineer, Carl Nefdt was shot dead allegedly by Congolese government forces, when a Heritage exploration barge had allegedly crossed into Congolese waters.

Heritage, which also had an oil license on the DRC side of the lake but no permission to begin work, was accused by Kinshasa of using its Uganda operations to conduct seismic surveys in Congo.