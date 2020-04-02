UPDF soldier attacked while enforcing curfew

President Museveni on Tuesday warned of serious consequences to whoever violates the curfew.

By BARBARA NALWEYISO

A Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) soldier is nursing injuries he sustained after he was attacked by a gang of youth as he was on duty implementing the presidential directives in Mityana District.

Sgt Paul Kyandiya was attacked at around 9 pm on Tuesday while implementing the curfew announced by President Museveni on Monday evening as one of the measures to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.

The curfew which runs between 7 pm and 6:30 am took effect on Tuesday and is supposed to last a period of two weeks.

It is alleged that the assailants hit the soldier with a blunt metallic object which left him with a fractured arm.

According to the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Isha Ntumwa, police have managed to arrest two suspects but are still hunting for others.

"Mityana has many criminal gangs; one of them attacked our soldier and hit him while on duty implementing the presidential directives at Busimbi-station Road," Mr Ntumwa said.

“Our officer kept calm and didn't harm anybody,” Mr Ntumwa said adding that they are now going to be tougher while implementing the directives.

He cautioned residents to obey the directives or else they will test their wrath.

President Museveni on Tuesday warned of serious consequences to whoever violates the curfew.

