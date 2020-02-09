By Andrew Bagala

Police are hunting for a suspected Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldier, who is alleged to have shot three people after a bar brawl.

The soldier only identified as Mpola shot his colleague and two others on Saturday at around 9pm. The incident happened in Nakulabye, a city suburb.

The victims have been identified as Geofrey Burora, the Manager Gelop Bar, Geofrey Lubi, a resident of Nakaseke. The third victim is yet to be identified.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said the three people were injured and two of them are currently undergoing operation.

"The suspect is on the run. We shall get his identity from his colleague after the surgery," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

"Mpola escaped. However, cartridges were recovered at the scene and investigations are ongoing," he said.