UPDF soldier, three others remanded over murder their mother

By FELIX AINEBYOONA

Magistrate’s court in Mbarara on Thursday remanded a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier, his two brothers and their father for allegedly killing their mother and wife respectively, before burning her body.

Court presided over by grade one magistrate Daphine Ayebare heard that Pte Irema Saul Barimpa, 28, a soldier attached to Muhoti Division in Kabarole District connived with his two brothers Innocent Gumoshabe, 22, Gumisiriza Esau, 18, and their father Barimpa Rogers, 57, to kill Ainomugisha Loy Barimpa on April 10, 2020 in Rwampara District.

"Gumoshabe Innocent, Pte Irema Saul Barimpa, Barimpa Rogers, Gumisiriza Esau and others still at large during the night of April 10, 2020 at unknown time in Rwampara District with malice aforethought and unlawfully, killed Ainomugisha Loy Barimpa over land wrangles," court documents read.

Ms Ayebare said since the case was capital in nature, the suspects could not take plea and could only seek for bail in a higher court. She remanded them to Kakiika Prison Kyamugorani until May 18 for further mention.

Meanwhile, the same court remanded Charles Kamya, 50, to Kakiika Prison Kyamugolani until May 18 for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl in Rwampara District.

