US bans visas for pregnant women on ‘birth tourism’

By FREDERIC MUSISI

Expectant mothers intending to travel to the United States for the purpose of their newly borns unconditionally becoming citizens will have to contend with new visa rules announced by the Donald Trump administration, effective last week, to curb “birth tourism.”

The US State Department on Thursday last week announced scrapping issuance of temporary visitor visas to women hoping to travel to the US to give birth, and also indicated it was going to instruct consular officers to vigorously screen pregnant women wishing to travel to establish whether the purpose of travel is to obtain citizenship for the child.

The Washington Post, quoting State Department officials, reported that consular officers won’t require pregnancy tests to make the determination but would not rule out that a woman’s physical appearance could be taken into consideration.

The White House, in a statement, subsequently defended the decision that: “The birth tourism industry threatens to overburden valuable hospital resources and is rife with criminal activity, as reflected in Federal prosecutions. Closing this glaring immigration loophole will combat these endemic abuses and ultimately protect the US from the national security risks created by this practice.

“It will also defend American taxpayers from having their hard-earned dollars siphoned away to finance the direct and downstream costs associated with birth tourism. The integrity of American citizenship must be protected,” it added.

Yesterday, social media platforms were rife with unconfirmed reports that the US embassy in Kampala was already denying pregnant women visas, which the embassy spokesperson Phil Dimon, said: “are not correct.”

Mr Dimon, however, alluded to the new State Department —amendment to the B non-immigrant visa regulations—to address birth tourism.

Advertisement

“A pregnant woman whose primary purpose of travel is consistent with permissible business or pleasure activities would not be denied a B visa on this basis,” Mr Dimon told Daily Monitor in an email.

The 14th Amendment to the US Constitution stipulates that: “All persons born or naturalised in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the States wherein they reside.”

The only exception to the automatic citizenship rule are children of diplomats.

The post, quoting State Department officials, reported that of the 5.8 million B-1/B-2 visas issued annually, there are thousands of such visa holders who go on to give birth in the US.

It remains unclear how consular officers, including at the US embassy in Uganda, will determine whether a woman applying for a visa intends to travel for the sole purpose of giving birth.

Critics have, however, argued that the new visa rules could be used to discriminate against women.