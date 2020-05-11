UVRI wins Hepatitis B drug trial case

By FREDERIC MUSISI

High Court Civil Division Judge Musa Ssekana on Friday dismissed with costs a human rights suit by one Harriet Mukoda, alias, Hanifa Naigaga, over a Hepatitis B drug clinical trial against Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), Medical Research Council, and New York-based International Aids Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) for lack of merit.

Justice Ssekana ruled that the petitioner “failed to adduce any evidence to show that the study (trial) was not conducted in accordance with the relevant protocols” nor did she prove any violations against her constitutional rights to life and health, and freedom from cruel and inhumane treatment.

Justice Ssekana further ruled that the trial in question was not about Ms Mukoda alone as there were other participants and she did not say whether they were affected as a result noravailed related information to the effect.

Ms Mukoda in 2017 sued UVRI and IAVI together with, among others, Uganda National Health Research Organisation, Uganda Virus Research Council, both UVRI current and former directors Pontiano Kaleebu and Edward Katongole Mbidde, seeking compensation of $10m (Shs380b) for violation of her rights, and $2m (Shs7.8b) for punitive and exemplary damages.

UVRI is Uganda’s premier specialised health research institute for viral heamorrhagic fever and arboviruses diagnostic services such as Ebola, Hepatitis, Crimean Congo, and now coronavirus.

In 2014, UVRI and other research partners embarked on clinical study trials for Engerix B, an anti-Hepatitis B virus drug. Thestudy enlisted various categories of participants including sex workers.

Advertisement

Ms Mukoda claimed in the petition she was persuaded to enrol for the trial against Hepatitis B for which she was negative, on the basis of information she believed to be correct that the Hepatitis B vaccine she received would provide her with immunity and protection against HBV infection.

On this basis and upon receiving the vaccination, she said “loosened grip” on use of conventional Hepatitis B virus protection methods such as usage of condoms and she subsequently contracted the virus.

She attributed her infection to a ‘dead’ or ineffective Engerix B vaccine, that was administered to her which was unable to offer her the protection promised when she was enrolled as a study participant.

Ms Mukoda also denied having granted her ‘informed consent’ to participate in the study on grounds that contents of the consent document which she signed while enrolling were written in Luganda yet she understands only Lusoga.