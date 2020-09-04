UWEC losing billions amid virus-induced lockdown

By Eve Muganga

Like most other businesses, Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) commonly known as Zoo is counting losses after losing about Shs2 billion during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Hundreds of animals still need to be fed and looked after daily despite the total decline of tourists who bring in some income.

“Even though the centre reopened on August 8, 2020 some of the facilities like animal facility and accommodation facilities are still closed,” Mr Eric Ntalo, the UWEC Public Relations Officer, said in an interview with Daily Monitor on Wednesday.

“For now we shall depend on available resources, gate entrances and other recreation activities manageable in the new normal because the international research programs are on halt since the airport remains closed,” he added.

Mr Ntalo, however, stated that the centre recently got support from the government which can keep them running alongside donations from friends and well-wishers of UWEC.

“The government gave us timely support worth Shs756 millions to help us maintain our daily operations. We are now redesigning our programs to meet the needs in the new normal. We won't surrender to COVID-19 effects,” he said.

According to UWEC Executive Director, Mr James Musinguzi, the zoo reopened its doors for tourists and they are following the Ministry of Health guidelines.

“Only 300 people can be allowed inside the animal centre on a given day. We have received an automatic sanitising booth from Alam Group of companies to help disinfect visitors, so we are good to go,” he said.

Mr Musinguzi said only visitors aged 6 and above are allowed to access the centre because they must wear masks.