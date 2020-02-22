Uganda- Rwanda border talks hit deadlock
Saturday February 22 2020
The highly anticipated reopening of the Katuna-Gatuna border point did not happen yesterday as Rwanda pressed on with its demand for Uganda to fully investigate the possibility of Rwandan dissidents being present on Ugandan soil and put in place measures to ensure that they are removed and never return.
A joint communique issued at the end of yesterday’s meeting by President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame indicated that Uganda will carry out the verification on the matter within 30 days, and depending on how it goes, another meeting will be called at the same location within 15 days to reopen the border.
“If these allegations are proved, the Ugandan Government will take all the measure to stop it and prevent it from happening again. This action must be verified and confirmed by the Ad hoc Ministerial Commission for the Implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding of Luanda,[Angola],” the statement read.
A press conference scheduled after the communique had not been held by press time.
The summit was attended by the two mediators – presidents João Lourenço of Angola and Etienne Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Rwanda alleges that its nationals, who have intentions of overthrowing the established government in Kigali, are using Uganda to execute their mission. In particular, Rwanda claims that the Rwanda National Congress and RUD-Urunana are using the Ugandan territory to destabilise it.
The two leaders also signed an extradition treaty that will see the two countries exchange suspects for trial.
Hundreds, most of them dressed in yellow- the colour of Uganda’s ruling NRM party - gathered at Mayengo cell in Katuna Town Council, about 1km to the summit venue, to welcome the President Museveni as he arrived for the summit yesterday morning. The local residents chanted NRM party praise songs and danced as they waited for President Museveni.
The President later arrived at Mayengo Cell Katuna town council at around 10.30am and just drove through the crowd to the meeting venue at the no man’s land.
The State Minister for planning in the Ministry of Finance, Mr David Bahati, asked the public to pray that the meeting can result in the official re-opening of the border to resolve the tension.
“Keep in prayers so that the summit meeting results in the resolving of the current tension that has interfered with cross-border trade. We hope that after the meeting, President Museveni shall address the border community members on the outcomes of the meeting,” Mr Bahati told the residents.