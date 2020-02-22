Uganda- Rwanda border talks hit deadlock

Next step. Uganda will carry out the verification on the matter within 30 days, and depending on how it goes, another meeting will be called at the same location within 15 days to reopen the border.

By RISDEL KASASIRA & ROBERT MUHEREZA

The highly anticipated reopening of the Katuna-Gatuna border point did not happen yesterday as Rwanda pressed on with its demand for Uganda to fully investigate the possibility of Rwandan dissidents being present on Ugandan soil and put in place measures to ensure that they are removed and never return.

A joint communique issued at the end of yesterday’s meeting by President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame indicated that Uganda will carry out the verification on the matter within 30 days, and depending on how it goes, another meeting will be called at the same location within 15 days to reopen the border.

Arrival. Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame arrives for the meeting. PHOTO BY RWANDA BROADCASTING AGENCY

“If these allegations are proved, the Ugandan Government will take all the measure to stop it and prevent it from happening again. This action must be verified and confirmed by the Ad hoc Ministerial Commission for the Implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding of Luanda,[Angola],” the statement read.

A press conference scheduled after the communique had not been held by press time.

The summit was attended by the two mediators – presidents João Lourenço of Angola and Etienne Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Delegation. Left to right: Presidents Paul Kagame, Yoweri Museveni, João Lourenço, and Félix Tshisekedi during the meeting at Katuna border post yesterday. PHOTO COURTESY OF URUGWIROVILLAGE /RWANDA PRESIDENCY

Rwanda alleges that its nationals, who have intentions of overthrowing the established government in Kigali, are using Uganda to execute their mission. In particular, Rwanda claims that the Rwanda National Congress and RUD-Urunana are using the Ugandan territory to destabilise it.

The two leaders also signed an extradition treaty that will see the two countries exchange suspects for trial.

Hundreds, most of them dressed in yellow- the colour of Uganda’s ruling NRM party - gathered at Mayengo cell in Katuna Town Council, about 1km to the summit venue, to welcome the President Museveni as he arrived for the summit yesterday morning. The local residents chanted NRM party praise songs and danced as they waited for President Museveni.