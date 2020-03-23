Uganda Airlines suspends operations over coronavirus

By RITAH KEMIGISA

Uganda Airlines has suspended all its operations as part of government’s measures to forestall the spread of coronavirus.

The national carrier said on Sunday that it would suspend operations effective Monday until further notice, before adding: "This is in the interest of ensuring the safety of our customers, staff and the public, compliance with the rapidly evolving travel restrictions and the various national and international obligations in the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic."

Clients holding tickets for travel during this period have been advised to rebook and fly at a future date or request for a refund.

Ticket changes are free of charge and that the national carrier is offering a waiver for change fees on all flights across its network.

This comes two days after Uganda registered its first of covid-19 case on Saturday. A 36-year-old Ugandan arrived in the country from Dubai aboard Ethiopian airlines and tested positive for the virus.

As a result, President Museveni ordered closure of all borders and suspended passenger flights.

Coronavirus deaths soared across Europe and the United States at the weekend despite heightened restrictions, with the tally jumping to more than 14,700, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.