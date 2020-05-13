The testing of truck drivers as well as the identification and tracking of positive cases has been an issue of contention among many Ugandans with the fear that the drivers will lead to spread of the disease.

By URN

Four truck drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health ministry. This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda to 126.

Two of the confirmed cases are Ugandans while the other two are Kenyan and Tanzanian nationals. The Kenyan and Ugandans are believed to have entered the country through Elegu border post while the Tanzanian case was tested at Mutukula border post.

The four cases were part of 1,478 samples of truck drivers that were tested by the Uganda Virus Research Institute. So far, Uganda has tested more than 10,000 truck drivers.

The testing of truck drivers as well as the identification and tracking of positive cases has been an issue of contention among many Ugandans with the fear that the drivers will lead to spread of the disease.

But the Head of States across East Africa on Tuesday agreed on a number of conditions concerning handling the COVID-19 outbreak in the community.

One of the issues agreed upon was the development of a harmonized system for certification and sharing of COVID-19 test results.