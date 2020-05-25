Uganda’s Covid-19 cases rise to 212

By Monitor Reporter

Uganda's confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen 212. The new cases registered from 1,739 samples tested on Sunday are all contacts to previously confirmed positive truck drivers.

According to the ministry of Health, all the contacts were under quarantine at the time of test.

Over 1500 people according to the ministry are under quarantine at 150 sites in the country, majority of which are located in the northern part of the country.

Also five positive foreign truck drivers from Tanzania were denied entry and handed over to the authorities of their country. These were got out of the 655 samples tested at the border.