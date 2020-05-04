Uganda's Covid-19 cases rise to 89. 

By Monitor Reporter

The Ministry of Health on Sunday registered one new Covid-19 case bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 89.

The new case is a 39-year-old Kenyan driver who arrived in the country through Malaba. The case was confirmed out of the 2729 samples of truck drivers. Efforts to track him are underway.

However, more 201 samples from the community all tested negative for Covid-19.

Meanwhile the ministry has also revealed that the community case confirmed on Saturday from Rakai district has been evacuated to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital and his family members are all under quarantine.

Also, both the Kenyan and Burundian truck drivers who tested positive on Saturday have since returned to their respective countries.

Meanwhile as the additional 21-day lockdown nears its expiration on Tuesday, President Museveni is expected to address the nation this evening to give guidance on the way forward.