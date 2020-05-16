By Monitor Reporter

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda has risen to 203 after 43 truck drivers tested positive. This is the highest number of infections that the country has recorded in one day.

The new cases are part of the 1,838 samples from truck drivers that were tested on Friday. They include 17 Ugandans, 14 Kenyans, 5 Tanzanians, 2 Burundians, 4 Eritreans and one other whose nationality is unknown. They arrived via Mutukula, Malaba and Elegu borders. Further details about the positive cases are yet to be released by the Health Ministry.

The total number of truck drivers who have so far tested positive for Covid-19 in Uganda is 143.