Uganda's Covid-19 cases rise to 927 as 16 more test positive

42 foreign truck drivers also tested positive for COVID-19 and their entry into the country was not permitted. The rise in COVID-19 cases is being recorded in other countries and not just Uganda.

By Monitor Reporter

Uganda’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 927 following the confirmation of 16 new cases. The new cases are part of 2,993 samples that were tested on Friday.

11 of the cases were from samples picked from truck drivers at different points of entry while five cases were picked from contacts in Amuru and Namisindwa districts.

The number of reported cases on the African continent as of Saturday stands at 430,000 with 207,000 recoveries recorded.

According to WHO, majority of the continent's cases come from the southern part of the continent.

"There are 205 active cases on admission; 173 are Ugandans, 25 foreigners and 7 refugees. It is important to note that foreigners and refugees are admitted in our health facilities but are not captured in the cumulative confirmed cases," Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services, said.

