Uganda’s Covid-19 tally at 679 as community cases soar

The Ministry of Health has registered 14 new cases of Covid-19 pushing the country's tally to 679.

These are out of the 2,321 samples tested on Wednesday from border points of entry and the community.

Six out of the new cases are from truck drivers who arrived from Elegu and Mutukula border points with one who arrived through Lamwo District.

The other eight are from alerts and contact to previously confirmed cases. These include 3 from Kampala, 2 from Amuru, 2 from Dokolo and 1 person from Moyo districts.

Also, 30 truck drivers from Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi and Eritrea were handed back to their respective countries of origin upon testing positive for the virus.