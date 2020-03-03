Locals welcome electric fencing of national park

By ENID NINSIIMA & FELIX BASIIME

Residents and leaders in Kasese and Rubirizi districts have welcomed the decision of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to erect an electric wire fence around parts of Queen Elizabeth National Park.

UWA has started erecting a 21km electric wire fence from Kikorongo to Kasese Cobalt Company in Kasese Town, providing relief to residents of Kirembe, Nyamirangara, Muhokya, Lyemibuza, who have severally lost their crops to stray wild animals.

Mr Peter Muhesi, a resident of Lyemibuza Village in Muhokya Sub-county, Kasese District, said with the fence, they are assured of rich crop harvests in the coming season.

“I lost all my maize to elephants when they invaded my garden last season but since there is an electric fence, I expect more,” Mr Muhesi said.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt Joe Walusimbi, said: “I believe that this electric wire fencing will help to mitigate the wildlife –human conflict and farmers should use the opportunity to plant more this season.”

Rubirizi District chairperson Sylvester Agubashongorera also welcome the electric fence, saying many people have lost lives and livelihood to wild animals.

The executive director of UWA, Mr Sam Mwanda, said they have started erecting electric fences around several parts of the national park that are closer to human habitats in Kasese and Rubirizi districts.

Mr Mwanda said the project will soon be rolled out to other national parks across the country.

“We are going to elect 40 kilometres in Kasese and then stretch to Murchison. Each kilometre costs Shs50 million, including maintenance for one year, since it will be done in phases. So we call upon other areas to be patient as we target 500kms in four years all over the country,” he said during a tour of the project in Kasese District last Friday.

Mr Mwanda also revealed that the electric fences are not meant to kill the animals as perceived by some sections of the population. “The fence only shocks them back to the park,” he observed.

Mr Jeconious Musingwiire, the western region focal person for the National Environment Management Authority, urged farmers to plant crops that are repellants to wild animals such as tobacco and tea.