Uganda confirms three more coronavirus cases

By Betty Ndagire

The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 33 after the ministry of health on Sunday evening confirmed three more patients of the deadly disease.

Out of 206 samples tested on Sunday, 203 tested negative, while three posted positive. All these have been in institutional quarantine.

A tweet on the ministry's handle reads: “Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed today, Sunday 29 March 2020. Total number of confirmed cases stands at 33 in Uganda. Out of 206 samples run today, 203 samples tested negative for COVID-19.”

"Two of these are wife and daughter of the man from Masaka who was among the first nine confirmed cases. On his return from Dubai, he went home to his family. After the first confirmed case, his community advised him to go for check up where he tested positive. Therefore, his wife and daughter were his closest contacts and had been quarantined in Entebbe," President Museveni tweeted.

The third person is a 15-year-old teenager who returned from school in the UK on March 21, 2020. He was under institutional quarantine where he developed symptoms and tested positive.

Uganda has not registered any COVID-19 death.

This comes barely a day after the same ministry confirmed seven new cases raising the number from the initial 23 to 30 by Saturday evening.

The ministry revealed that all the seven new cases are imported and that four of them were under institutional quarantine while three were under self-quarantine at the time of the test after they presented with signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The ministry further revealed that, a total of 1,001 cases are under follow up; 812 of these are under institutional quarantine while 189 are under self-quarantine.

