By Monitor Reporter

Uganda reported four new cases of coronavirus as the country's confirmed cases rose to 52 on Sunday.

President Museveni on Sunday evening said all the confirmed cases had returned from abroad and were under quarantine.

"Countrymen, Countrywomen and the Bazzukulu. Greetings! I have received your comments and I will answer them on Tuesday.

In the meantime, today the 5th of April, 2020, 300 samples were tested and 4 were positive. All the 4 were in the quarantine.

This, therefore, brings the total of the people who are positive to 52.

All the patients are doing well under medical care. I will inform you more on Tuesday," Mr Museveni tweeted on Sunday.

Details of the victims;

A 22-year-old male resident of Kikakiro, Wakiso District who arrived from Dubai on March 22, 2020.

A 66-year-old female resident of Luzira, Kampala who arrived from Dubai on March 22, 2020.

A 65-year-old female resident of Jinja, who arrived from Dubai on March 22, 2020.

26-year-old male Ugandan who also arrived from Dubai on March 22, 2020.

"Today, 377 people have been discharged from institutional quarantine. A total of 602 people are under institutional quarantine while 834 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up," said Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services.

Dr Mwebesa added in a statement that all the previously 48 confirmed cases are in stable condition at Mulago Nation Specialised Hospital, Entebbe Grade B Hospital, Adjumani and Hoima hospitals.